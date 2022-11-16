GREAT weather has allowed the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club to complete our outstanding Honour Board and Knockout competitions this week.

The freshly mowed fairways are providing some welcome run at last, and the greens have been sensational – fast but true!

Our featured sponsor this week is Nambucca Glass – thank you Craig Marsay and staff!

On Tuesday 8 November, the Medley Stableford was well supported with 17 visitors, most from the Mid North Coast.

The Island Restaurant’s Chef, Craig Mattic (24) showed us his skill with his golf sticks scoring 43 points to win the event from Peter Brien (25) with 41 points.

Other good scores from Nathanial Beverley 40, Matthew O’Brien (Urunga) 39 and Stephen Kimber 38, with the Ball Rundown to 35 points on countback. NTP’s to Todd Riley (Sawtell) on 5, Heather Gray on 7, Cameron Pollard on 8, Raymond Guiana had a great shot to only 82cms – that’s mighty close!

On 13 to win the “Pizza This” voucher, Peter Brien got Stu’s ball on 15 and Allan Woolmer (Charlestown) got the Pro Pin jackpot on 18 with 181 cms.

The Women played their Monthly Medal stroke on Wednesday 9 November.

Division 1 (0 to 23) winner was Donna Easey (23) with net 67 from Kerrie Eichorn (13) net 70. In Division 2 (24 to 30), Jenny Thorne (24) won with net 66 from Cheryl Gilmour (24) with net 71.

Division 3 (31 to 45) was won by Suzanne O’Donnell (37) with net 70 from Jennifer Ainsworth (33) with net 71.

Other good rounds from Linda Piccin, Dianne O’Leary, Bryony Brownlie & Henny Oldenhove all net 71 – and the Ball Rundown went to net 72. NTP’s went to Kerrie Jackson (Bowraville) and Kerry Shearer on 5, with Henny Oldenhove picking up the 13th and 18th.

Thursday’s event was a Medley 4BBB Stableford. Bruce Berry & Peter Moxon (13) combined well to score 47 points to win, just edging out Anthony Smith and Nathan Ison (12) with 46 points.

Other good combinations from Susan Barnett and Rodney Robertson, Leanne Welsh and Heather Gray, and Lee Fewings and Paul McElhinney all with 45, and teams needed 43 points in the Ball Rundown.

NTP’s were claimed by Paul Maxwell for the Longest Putt on 2, Gary Laing on 5, Daryl Wall on 7, David Titcume got close to 131cms on 8, Francis Restuccia (The Coast) got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Nathan Ison close at 154cms to get Stu’s Ball on 15 and Graham Watson took the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 164 cms.

Friday 11 November saw the Men’s and Women’s Top Gun Shootouts.

With numerous “chip offs” to decide who would be eliminated, steady nerves were required to avoid those dreaded “duffed shots” – many resorting to the mallet (putter) where there was no need to get over a bunker!

Certainly, a great spectator sport!

The Ladies final required a chip off at the 9th Hole between Lyn Parkes and Jennifer Johnston, with Jenny getting closest to the pin to win.

In the Men’s final, Geoff Brooks, who survived a wayward shot into the Nambucca River on the 1st, and then clipped a tree branch with his second shot into the 9th, finally succumbed to late reserve entrant Phil Mander by one shot.

Saturday was a big day, with the playing of the final round of the Men’s Championships (deferred due to rain affected course last month) in conjunction with the November Monthly Medal, Eclectic final, and Medal of Medals.

Greenkeeper Greg set the course up appropriately for the Championship, with some interesting Tee variations and unusual Pin placements!

David McBaron (4) shot the lights out with a net 63 to win “A” Grade (o to 12) from Glen Crow (10) net 67 – and with that score, David won the Monthly Medal and the 2022 Medal of Medals!

Bruce Berry won the Gross with 74.

Visiting from Coolangatta, Wayne Stevens (18) scored net 67 to win “B” grade (13 to 18) from Trevor Peter (18) with net 70 – Trevor gets the Monthly Medal.

Nathan Ison won gross with 84.

In “C” Grade (19 to 36), Keith Elphick (22) scored net 68 to win the Medal from Mark Robinson (26) net 71.

Peter Moxon won gross with 90.

Other good rounds carded by Philip Mander 68 and Kai Burkenshaw 69. The Ball rundown to 74 on countback.

NTP’s to Andrew Donovan on 2 (he’s the sponsor, but is taking his own stubby!), Bruce Berry on 5, Glen Crow on 7, Nathan Ison on 8 with 114 cms, David McBaron to 118cms on 13 to take the “Pizza This” voucher, Kai Burkenshaw got Stu’s ball on 15, and Bernie Dugdale managed 95cms on 18 to clean up the Pro Pin Jackpot.

A brief rundown on the Championship results – full details available on Member’s Portal and Club Notice Board.

Trophies will be awarded on Presentation Day -Saturday 19 November.

Club Champion – David McBaron, “B” Grade Champion – Philip Mander, “C” Grade Champion – Trevor Peter, Junior Champion – Ashton Herbert. Net Winners: “A” Grade – Glen Crow, “B” Grade – Murray Ingram, “C” Grade – Geoffrey Harris.

Eclectic – Gross: Winner – Nathaniel Beverley, Runner up – Joe Street. Net Winner – Garry Johnstone, Runner up – Trevor Peter.

Finally, on Sunday we played the Mixed Foursomes in very difficult windy conditions and a great turnout of 18 couples – I am happy to advise that no known divorces have been reported, so far!

Champions for 2022 are Drew Glasson and Glenys Thompson.

Net winners are Geoff and Sue Brooks on countback from Christine and Michael Crowley in a very close finish that saw only 0.5 separating the top 5 – and many stories of missed opportunities!

See you on the Island!

By Geoffrey MCCANN