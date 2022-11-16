GEOFF Skerry and Calamity Thorncraft scooped top honours at this year’s Woolgoolga Has Got Talent contest held at C.ex Woolgoolga.

Calamity’s musical theatre performance of Good Girl showcased a repertoire of singing, dancing and acting skills which wowed the judges and won the junior event.

Calamity’s facial expressions of joy, confusion and empathy took the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions in a beautifully told story.

Bonnie Hammond’s dynamic dance to ‘Smile’ won second place in the junior division.

Geoff Skerry captivated the crowd with a powerful rendition of ‘This is the moment’ to win the adult competition with Milly Stockton finishing in second place singing Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’.

Woolgoolga Lions committee member Jean Vickery emphasised the community spirit of the event.

“It’s been a tough period after Covid, we have many challenges putting this together, but it’s worth it for the community, we all love a good night of entertainment,” said the bubbly octogenarian.

“There is so much talent in the region, this competition gives performers young and old the opportunity to showcase it, they are all winners.

“As ever the quality was fantastic and we applaud everyone who entered the competition and enjoyed the night.

“This year has been particularly tough, we had so much momentum before Covid, but behind the scenes, it has taken a lot of work and we are very grateful to the members of the community who helped make it happen.

“We would like to thank Greg and his team at the Cex Woolgoolga for all their hard work.

“Thank you to Woolgoolga Rotary and Woolgoolga Lions Club members who volunteered to make the evening a

success.

“Our wonderful judges – Shaun from Mitre 10, Irene Mott, Carolyn Boyden from CanDo Cancer and Tony Ross from Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

“We would like to thank the wonderful contestants and the community for making it a great night and celebrating the amazing local talent,” concluded Jean.

Winners

Senior

1. Geoff Skerry – Song -This is the moment

2. Milly Stockton – Song – Yellow

Junior

1. Calamity Thorncraft – Musical Theatre performance – Good Girl

2. Bonnie Hammond, Dance – Smile

Rotary

Julie Marshall was the MC and quiz master

By David WIGLEY