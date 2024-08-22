Nambucca Youthie addresses Council requesting urgent funding assistance



TWO speakers from the committee of the Nambucca Youth Services Centre (the Nambucca Youthie) addressed Nambucca Valley Council’s general meeting requesting funding assistance last week.

As previously reported in NOTA, the Nambucca Youthie faces an uncertain future in the wake of increasing costs.



“We have been hit in 2024 by a perfect storm of increased costs for such things as insurances, public liability, workers compensation and utilities costs,” Youthie committee member Glen Davidson told Council.

“It is costing us $50,000 to $70,000 per year just to keep our centre doors open.

“We have enough funding to get us through this year but if we don’t get help, we are looking at closing in early 2025.”

The Youthie is a voluntary, frontline, non-government organisation that has been successfully funded for the past 21 years through a mix of local state and federal funding, according to Mr Davidson.

“The fact that we have sustained funding through successive governments and economic changes is an indicator of our successful governance and financial management,” he said.

Over the years, the Youthie has worked with local groups such as headspace, high schools, Bowra Youth Hub, Rotary, Lions, CWA clubs and church groups.

Hundreds of young people have been skilled through their hospitality training programs, many free meals have been distributed, and the venue is well-used by the community.

The Youthie’s second speaker, Chris Hewgill, raised the circumstances of the land on which the youth centre is located.

As leased Crown Land in a central location, Mr Hewgill said once it is lost, it may never again be possible to establish such a service.

Councillors voted to receive a report into ways in which Council can assist the Youth Services Centre either in obtaining grant funding or in partnership with the organisation.

By Ned COWIE