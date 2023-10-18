National Water Week kicks off with a quiz and special giveaway

MIDCOAST Council is encouraging community members to get behind its new permanent water conservation measures this National Water Week with a quiz and special giveaway.

Anyone who completes Council’s Water Wiser Quiz can collect a Hoselink trigger nozzle and hose connector system valued at $42.90 from their nearest customer service centre while stocks last.



The giveaway will help people adopt the second of Council’s new permanent water conservation measures, which include:

● Don’t spray in the middle of the day – Water your garden before 9am or after 4pm

● Use a trigger nozzle, watering can or bucket – Only use the water need

● Wash your car or boat on the grass – Keep chemicals out of the waterways

● Don’t hose down hard surfaces – Use a broom or a bucket and mop.

Council’s Executive Manager of Water and Systems, Marnie Coates, said with dry conditions forecast for the months ahead it was important as many people as possible got on board with the new measures to help reduce outdoor water use.

“Residential outdoor water use, particularly the water people use on their lawns and gardens, accounts for a large proportion of all the water used in the MidCoast,” said Ms Coates.

“It’s also one area where people can cut down on their water use fairly easily by adopting a few simple behaviours.

“We’re excited to help with that this National Water Week by offering these great trigger nozzles to anyone who completes our Water Wiser Quiz.”

To complete the quiz, head to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F92BGPV.

Please allow 48 hours for your response to be registered before picking up your trigger nozzle from your nearest customer service centre.

In addition to the quiz and giveaway, Council is also continuing some of its longer running initiatives this National Water Week, including Whizzy the Waterdrop visits and Water Night.

Whizzy will be calling into the region’s libraries for Storytime throughout October to talk, sing and dance about the importance of saving water.

Parents and little ones can catch him at Tea Gardens Library on Monday 30 October at 9:30am.

There will be giveaway bags for every child.

Council is also getting behind Australian gardening icon Costa Georgiadis again this year by encouraging households to sign up for Water Night.

Water Night is an annual event that aims to raise awareness of the difference between how people think they use water and how they actually use it.

It asks households to challenge themselves not to use their taps between 5pm-10pm on Thursday 19 October.

This year, to give people an extra reason to get involved locally, Council is offering to plant a koala feed tree at its koala safe space at Bootawa Dam for every MidCoast household that signs up.

Sign up at www.waternight.com.au

National Water Week is held every year in the third week of October to raise awareness about the value of water.

This year it runs from Monday 16 October to Sunday 22 October.

To find out more, visit www.nationalwaterweek.org