Nelson Bay ANZAC exhibition to become annual event

NELSON Bay has a new ANZAC Day tradition, one which will tell the stories of the people from our region who have served.

Following a successful first exhibition on our ANZACs at the Visitors Information Centre in Nelson Bay, the organisers have committed to make the exhibition an annual event.



Tomaree Museum Association (TMA) Chairman Doug Cross told News Of The Area, “It has been a huge success, with an estimated 160 visitors over the four hours the Centre was open on ANZAC Day, all showing keen interest in the displays.

“As a result, we have decided to hold the exhibition each year around Anzac Day, honouring different local heroes each time.”

The team from the Tomaree Museum Association are calling for anyone that has information to share on people from the region who have served or items which they feel would be of interest to the community to contact them to discuss the opportunity of participating in future exhibitions.

By Marian SAMPSON