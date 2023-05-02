ANZAC Day 2023 commemorated across Port Stephens

ANZAC Day 2023 at Raymond Terrace saw over 1000 people young and old gather to commemorate those who have served and those who paid the ultimate price of war.

At Nelson Bay the contingent of sailors were prominent among the big crowd that turned out for the traditional ANZAC Day dawn service, where more than 500 people bowed their heads in respect for the ANZAC tradition and Australians who served and died.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Dawn services were followed by the traditional marches where in an all too common theme it is the next generation or even grandchildren that march for veterans of WWII and and other military actions including Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Malaya.

Proud veterans wear their medals on the left over their heart, while widows, family members and other loved ones march in honour of the fallen wearing their medals on the right.

2023 saw the new commemorative wall at Raymond Terrace’s ANZAC Park improve access and allow more people to attend the service.

The march was an emotional event, with veterans marching to the beat of the Irrawang High School Drum Corp.

Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “Over 1000 people came to the dawn service at Raymond Terrace, which was expertly run by the RSL’s Vic Jones.

“ANZAC Day is an important day to remember those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, and those who continue to serve and protect our freedoms and our democracy.

“I was also able to attend the Seaham Knitting Circle and Raymond Terrace main services, which were well attended by our local community,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON