Nelson Bay Gropers whip Medowie Marauders – remain undefeated in Hunter Suburban Rugby series

NELSON Bay Gropers’ all-conquering mens rugby outfit are the team to beat for this year’s Hunter Suburban Rugby championship.

The power-packed Gropers chalked up a twelfth-successive victory last weekend when they crushed the Medowie Marauders 50-0 at Boyd Oval to maintain their undefeated status.

It was another clinical performance by the skilful Nelson Bay XV, which moves to 58 competition points – seventeen points clear of the second-placed Singleton Reds.

Medowie’s inspirational forward leader Daniel Carmody told News Of The Area that “the Gropers will take some stopping for this year’s title.

“They have tremendous depth and strike across the park and combine effectively in both attack and defence” said Carmody, considered by fans the Marauders’ ultimate warrior.

Nelson Bay’s rugged forward pack paved the way for the huge victory with solid performances – enabling the club’s slick back division to create havoc.

The Gropers ran in eight tries with dashing fullback Will Dunn nabbing a double and five eighth Ilisoni Vonomatairatu, centre Rhys Cutbush, hooker Tom Hickey, prop Ross Buchan, second rower Hamish Bartlett and breakaway Ryan Marshall also crossing for five pointers.

Mercurial playmaker Vonomatairatu booted five goals to finish with a personal tally of 15 points.

The Marauders were best served by classy half back Sam Stokes – who was judged Players’ Player on the day – five eighth Sam Ellul and second rower Eric Tolhurst.

In the Hunter women’s competition, Waratah skittled the Medowie Marauders/Southern Beaches 31-0 at Waratah Oval.

Workhorse Charmaine Wells, tough-tackling Jaymie Louise and Players’ Player Tee Boyd turned in strong performances for the visitors.

Broderick Dawson was Medowie’s best in a 33-0 loss to Maitland in the Friday Night Fours series.

