Zone 11 bowls contest tests the best

DOZENS of keen bowlers slugged it out in a two-day event of competing teams with day one Bulahdelah Bowling Club host Round one and the Quarter finals of Zone 11 State Open Triples.

Under perfect skies six teams battled it out in a fiercely contested event.

Morning games at Bulahdelah started at 9am and saw teams from Harrington, Taree Leagues, Tuncurry Beach Sporties, Forster and Pacific Palms play.

Both local Bulahdelah teams had a bye in the first round and played each other in a quarter final in the afternoon.

Teams from Bulahdelah, Taree Leagues, Harrington and Tuncurry Beach progressed through to semi-finals at Tuncurry on the Sunday morning with Taree Leagues and Tuncurry Beach playing out the final with Tuncurry Beach Sporties winning with a score of 38 to Tuncurry Beach Sporties and six to Taree Leagues.

All bowlers expressed that they enjoyed their day at Bulahdelah and said that the green played as good as anywhere.

Bulahdelah Bowling Club President Ken Southern said “It was a very good day and seeing all the zone players playing here in Bulahdelah on the Saturday and on the second day at Tuncurry it was great but unfortunately we didn’t win.”

Straight of the back of being a recent finalist in the state singles contest, Bulahdelah gun Shane Reed said “It was very enjoyable with some of the best bowlers from the district competing and I thought we played really well on the Saturday afternoon even though it was a tough game.”

“It was great to see all the bowlers having a great time and giving it their best with the open, seniors and triples all being played on the same day at Tuncurry.”

The winners of each zone progress to the state titles to be held in Sydney in early 2024.

By John SAYOUN