New pelican sculpture enhances V-Wall precinct

THE picturesque V-Wall precinct in Nambucca Heads has welcomed a stunning addition with the installation of a new pelican sculpture.

Crafted by the talented duo of Jason Earnshaw and Gary Cattanach, the sculpture is set to become a focal point for locals and visitors alike.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This initiative is part of Nambucca Valley Council’s ongoing efforts to enrich public spaces, supported by a generous $2.45 million funding allocation to the Nambucca River Foreshore Walk and Cultural Way Improvements program of works in Stage Two of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER).

BLER is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments and aims to rejuvenate communities affected by bushfires, contributing to their cultural and economic revival.

The funding program also includes projects such as the reconstruction of the boardwalk at the Visitor Information Centre, improvements to Gordon Park and various footpath widening projects.

The pelican sculpture, a masterpiece of stainless steel craftsmanship, is just one facet of this comprehensive project.

Numerous other art installations, generously funded by the grant, are slated to grace the area in the coming months, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the region.

Nick Warfield, the Creative Consultant overseeing the coordination of the Public Art Trail, expressed his enthusiasm for the inspiring and beautiful ways in which the artists involved have celebrated the immense value of our river and the deep connections the Nambucca Valley community have to it.

“I believe these art installations are imbued with a spirit that is uplifting, forward thinking and respectful to the country upon which they have been placed and that each artwork will become a valuable contribution to the rich tapestry of Nambucca Heads,” Nick said.

The Pelican sculpture follows in the footsteps of a successful project led by Gary Cattanach at Nambucca Heads High School in 2020.

A collaborative effort between Gary, Jason, and students resulted in a Pelican sculpture displayed at the V-Wall during the Christmas Holiday Period.

The sculpture has since found a permanent home at Nambucca Heads High School.

Nambucca Valley Council extends its gratitude to all contributors, recognising the collaborative spirit that brings these projects to life.

The community is invited to witness the unfolding transformation of the Nambucca River Foreshore Precinct as it evolves into a hub of artistic expression and cultural significance.