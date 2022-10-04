North Coast Football clubs win premierships as finals series kicks off

THE top sides of North Coast Football’s community competitions have won premierships after finishing on top of the ladder for the home and away season, with the finals series set to kick off Friday night.

Northern Storm was the standout club of the 2022 season, having won five premierships, leading the way in the 13 Boys 1st division, 16 Boys, 17 Boys and Men’s 2nd division and Men’s 3rd division South competitions.

Boambee FC were premiers in four competitions; the 12 Boys 1st division, 12 Girls, Women’s Over 30s, and Men’s Over 35s competitions.

Coffs City United had three ladder leaders, in the 12 Boys 2nd division, 14 Boys, and 16 Girls competitions.

Sawtell FC finished on top in both the 14 Girls and 15 Boys competitions.

The Nambucca Strikers were ladder leaders in the 13 Boys 2nd division.

The Woolgoolga Wildcats were ladder leaders in the Women’s 2nd division South competition.

The premiership sides will look to win the grand final double when this year’s finals series gets underway this week.

Community football semi-finals get underway on Friday, with the grand finals to be played on Friday, 21 October, and Saturday, 22 October at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

