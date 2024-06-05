North Coast secure Premier Youth League clean sweep



NORTH Coast Football dominated their Mid Coast rivals at the Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday, securing victories in all five encounters in the Premier Youth League.

The day kicked off with a tense under-15s match, where a single goal decided the outcome.

Marc Rogers, relentless down the left wing, delivered a pinpoint pass to Dan Ruiner at the edge of the penalty area. Ruiner, showing impeccable technique, pivoted 180 degrees and drilled the ball into the bottom corner, securing a 1-0 win.

Simultaneously, the under-13s faced an early setback, conceding a goal just three minutes into the second half.

However, Myles Reedy ignited the comeback with a stunning volley from a perfectly weighted corner kick from Pipp Dodd in the 46th minute.

His goal was the catalyst for two more unanswered strikes, culminating in a 3-1 victory.

From that point, North Coast was unstoppable, amassing fifteen more goals while conceding only one across the remaining three matches.

In the under-16s clash, Anderson Haldon showcased his scoring prowess with a hat-trick, leading his team to a 5-1 triumph.

Not to be outdone, Raman Dalaf netted three goals in the under-14s, propelling his side to a commanding 6-0 win.

The under-18s capped off the day with a clinical 4-0 performance, much to the delight of head coach Greg Brown.

“I’m really pleased with our defending,” Brown said.

“We have a lot of players who can score, so if we don’t concede goals, it gives us every chance to win.”

Looking ahead, Brown remains cautious but optimistic.

“Next week we play the Lambton Jaffas at home, it’s the final match of the first half of the season.

“We are in the top four of all of the age groups so the Jaffas will be a good test to see where we are,” he concluded.

By David WIGLEY