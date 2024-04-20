NSW Nationals appoint new State Director



THE NSW Nationals have appointed Namoi Dougall as the party’s new state director.

Ms Dougall will be the third woman to take up the role and has extensive experience in Government, as well as in the private sector as a lawyer.



State Chairman Andrew Fraser welcomed the move, saying he is looking forward to working with her.

“I am excited to welcome our new State Director and I believe she will be a great fit for the job,” Mr Fraser said.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of The Nationals and I can’t wait to see the direction and energy that Namoi will bring as we continue to put people in the bush at the forefront of everything we do.”

Incoming State Director Namoi Dougall said she was honoured to be chosen for the position at such a “dynamic period in the political cycle”.

“Politics and the regions are two things I am very familiar with, from my career and also because I was raised by a mother who is country NSW through and through,” Ms Dougall said.

“I always get asked by people about my name.

“When my mother moved from the town of Manilla to Scotland, she always carried thoughts of regional NSW with her.

“We always like to say you could take mum out of the bush, but you can’t take the bush out of mum, which is why she named me after the river where she was from, and I also carry that same connection with me.”

NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders congratulated Ms Dougall on the new appointment.

“Namoi has experience across a range of different sectors and that will be an asset to the NSW Nationals team,” Mr Saunders said.

“Throughout her career, she has spent a lot of time engaging with people, which will go hand in hand with giving a voice to the residents and families of regional NSW.”