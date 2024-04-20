Art competition well attended at Macksville Show



THE Art Competition at the Macksville Show was once again a successful event, attracting nearly 100 entries.

Just as important were the many hundreds of visitors who viewed the works and voted for their favourite painting.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Judging was carried out on Thursday ahead of the show starting on Friday.

The Grand Champion was an organic sculpture piece called ‘Little Chick’ by Letifa Hardman.

Each section had individual winners as follows.

In Section 1, ‘Out Mudgee Way’ by Elwin Butler took first place, with ‘Mutton Bird’ by Natalee Selwood in second place.

In Section 2, the winner was ‘Lionesses’ by Edward Barnes, while ‘Playing in the Daisies’ by Carmel Mott took second place.

‘Pool Insects’ by Elwin Butler was the winner in Section 3, and ‘The Artists Hand’ by Sonny Stewart was awarded second place.

In Section 4, first place was won by ‘Backyard’ by Karen Fenning.

‘Thelma & Louise’ by Carmel Mott took second place.

As usual the voting for Popular Choice resulted in many paintings being nominated with the worthy winner being ‘Rough Riding’ by Faye Mathew.

By Bruce REDMAN

