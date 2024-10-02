‘On the couch’ with Jasminda



DEAR Jasminda,

I OWN a company where the work takes place in an online environment.

For this reason, I let my staff work from home.

Recently, while spending time in a small town where one of my staff members lives, I spotted her in a cafe, at the beach, in the car, in the supermarket and riding a bike.

Despite this, she still achieved all the key performance indicators I’d set for the week.

Do I speak to her about needing to work from her home office?

Holly H.

Dear Holly,

Firstly, may I request a job interview?

I’m not quite sure what your online environment is, but you sound like an ideal boss.

I think, though, that there is a big difference between putting on the occasional load of washing and doing a few stretches, and what your staff member is doing which is squeezing some work in between a varied and Insta-worthy social life.

While she may be achieving her workload at the moment, it doesn’t sound sustainable.

The other issue is safety.

I suggest you look at the fine print of your workers compensation coverage.

I’m confident it will not cover your staff member stacking her bike into a bus-stop when she is supposed to be completing a workplace report.

Ultimately there needs to be an arrangement of mutual trust and support between yourself and your staff members.

While it’s admirable that this particular woman seems to be embracing all that life has to offer and looking after her physical and mental health, a workplace injury seems far more likely in the various scenarios you’ve painted above.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda