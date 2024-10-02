New Gresford Community Gallery officially opens



ON Saturday, 28 September the new Gresford Community Gallery was officially opened by Kim Blunt, Senior Curator of Maitland Regional Gallery.

“Who said art can’t change the world?” Ms Blunt asked in her opening remarks.



The gallery opening attracted a crowd of around 300 guests from the local community and further afield.

Attendees enjoyed viewing the artworks and the scenic surroundings, including the nearby arboretum.

Gresford artist and Gallery Committee member Robyn Werkhoven also spoke at the opening.

She thanked the gallery’s hardworking volunteers and Committee members Judy Henry, Christine Pike, Dawn Thompson and Misha Moon.

Local businesses and individuals generously helped to get the gallery building fitted out and prepared, while Arts Upper Hunter assisted with a microgrant.

“Art and culture are so important for a healthy society,” Robyn said.

The gallery is located in the Therese Doyle Community Hall, East Gresford and shows two and three-dimensional artworks by Hunter Valley artists.

Paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, fibre art, ceramics and other works are all featured in the first exhibition.

The artists whose works will be on show until 22 December are: Alice Ropata, Danielle McManus, Barbara Nanshe, Rene Brager, Nathan Keogh, Judy Henry, Christine Pike, Eric and Robyn Werkhoven, Suzannah Jones, Giselle Penn, Dawn Thompson, Misha Moon, Janet Steele, Fiona Wright, Rebecca Muscat, Jane Richens, Margot Dugan, Michael Garth, Joseph Turrin, Sandra Lee Brown, Justin

Thornton, Debra Lincoln, Sue Stewart, Marian Day, David Oliver, Gillian Waddell, Helen Tolhurst, Newcastle Printmakers Workshop, Kristen Lethem and Helene Leane.

Music was provided at the opening by two Dungog duos, “The De Factos” and “Watts Wise”.

The Gresford Community Gallery is open on weekends from 10am to 4pm or by special arrangement.

To arrange a special viewing, please call Robyn Werkhoven on 0417 686 816.

By Lisa WISEMAN

