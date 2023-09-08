OPINION: Labor party following community sentiment on foreshores development

DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM not sure why the penny has not dropped for Councillor Tony Judge and his concern over the Labor Party’s supposed broken promise, over residential at the Jetty.

If indeed he did campaign on the basis that the Labor Party would not support residential at the Jetty, his lack of support at the election then surely was a reflection of his stance at the Jetty.

Hats off to the Labor Party who by proceeding with the planned revitalisation, recognise the sentiment of the Coffs Harbour voters.

Regards,

Rodger PRYCE,

Brooklana.