OPINION: Overgrown roundabout and surrounds

DEAR News Of The Area,

RECENTLY I’ve driven Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour and stopped at the roundabout at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Stadium Drive.

The weeds were at least one metre high there and it has become extremely hard to see if a vehicle is in the roundabout.

Why is the council not maintaining the verges and roundabout there?

It’s fine if you have a truck, bus, or ‘Ram’ type vehicle but for us smaller people it’s getting near impossible to see through the vegetation.

Does someone have to die before something is done?

Regards,
Lyndsay ROOK,
Coffs Coast.

  1. Maintenance has stopped. They need to pay for their colour-coordinated ecological-sound and ultra-modern office chairs first!!

  2. It shouldn’t matter how high the vegetation is, as long as you’re first in the roundabout, or if you see a car give way.

