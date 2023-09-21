OPINION: The Voice – Do you have personal experience of being heard?

DEAR News Of The Area,

IN regards to the proposed Voice referendum, it is easy to underestimate the possible benefits of the three proposed changes to the Constitution.

The benefits of being listened to might feel insubstantial, until you put it in a personal context from your own lived experience.

Is there a time where you felt you were really listened to, that your views were heard?

What was the issue you were concerned about?

Listening is an active process by both the listener and the speaker, requiring a genuine open dialogue.

It does not guarantee your voiced opinion is totally accepted but, if you have no voice, how can you ever be heard?

With a voice, and the resulting dialogue, there is a big chance of a better outcome for all participants.

None of us knowingly wants to be responsible for making a poor decision because we did not ask those affected.

So, please look at your own life and see if you have any lived experiences of the benefits of having a voice in your affairs and then apply this to the way you vote in the referendum.

I can see the benefits of a voice from my own lived experience and will be voting YES.

Regards,

Michael FAULKNER,

Coffs Harbour.