Opposition says Budget ignores regional NSW



THE NSW Opposition has slammed Labor’s Budget, delivered last week, for “delivering more deficits, higher taxes and less investment” while ignoring the state’s cost-of-living crisis.

Leader of the Opposition Mark Speakman said despite the State Government’s taxes bringing in record revenues, NSW is facing further cuts to overall health, education and infrastructure spending.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Instead of helping struggling households and small businesses, Chris Minns is imposing more taxes and blaming everyone, from Canberra to Donald Trump, for his Government’s budget mismanagement instead of the real culprit – their unfunded deals with union bosses,” Mr Speakman said.

“Before the election, Labor promised that their union deals would cost the Budget nothing but they are costing at least $9 billion, and that’s without taking into account more than $6 billion in current union wage demands for which no money has been provided in this Budget.”

“This is a Government of excuses.

“Chris Minns’ broken promises mean less money for our schools and hospitals, less investment in our roads and key infrastructure and less cost of living support.”

Nationals leader Dugald Saunders and his party colleagues have accused Labor of failing to consider the needs of NSW’s regional residents.

“There are concerning cuts to the money that will be rolled out by the Department of Regional NSW, including for natural disaster support, and hardly any new funding to combat biosecurity threats,” Mr Saunders said.

“Capital investment is also going backwards in the bush when it comes to schools and hospitals, so there’s no good news for our hard-working farmers and families.”

Shadow Minister for Finance Eleni Petinos said the Budget delivers no relief for NSW households suffering from Labor’s cost-of-living crisis.

“This is a budget that sends NSW households and small businesses backwards, adding more than $6 billion extra tax in the next three years – it’s the same old Labor.”

Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley has celebrated the Budget as one which “puts people first”.

“Essential services have been put on the backburner for too long,” she said.

“This Government is committed to making sure these services exist and are the best they can be.

“We are investing in the infrastructure, essential services, and roads to strengthen our region and ensure the people in it continue to prosper for decades to come.

“The 2024-25 Budget makes significant progress on our commitment to build a better NSW.”

Port Stephens-specific Budget measures include continuation of the new Medowie High School, and upgrades to Irrawang and Hunter River High Schools.

The Budget also confirmed $1.4 billion to continue construction of the M1 to Raymond Terrace extension and Hexham Straight widening projects (over four years), $85 million for the Nelson Bay Road upgrade between Bobs Farm and Williamtown, and $74.2 million to continue major construction on the Hexham Straight Upgrade between the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Bridge (NSW and Australian Government funded).

Funding was also included for dredging the Myall River at Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest.