Port Stephens students display ‘Positive Behaviour for Learning’



THE Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program is reaping rewards in our region.

Last week’s nominees included Irrawang Public School’s Kylahni, who was nominated for leadership and sportsmanship.



Raymond Terrace Public School’s Halle was nominated for supporting other students.

Brody from Grahamstown Public School was nominated for being a great role model.

Malachi from Irrawang High was nominated for representing the school at the state swimming championships.

Zoe from Irrawang High was nominated for representing the school at ANZAC Day.

For Chase from Salt Ash Public School showing kindness is a way of life.

Logan from Medowie Public School was nominated for demonstrating the school’s PBL values at the athletics carnival.

Harrison from Seaham Public School was recognised for helping out at the school disco.

Eva from Karuah Public School was nominated for her kindness and commitment to her community.

By Marian SAMPSON