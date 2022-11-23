Oxley Independent launch generates interest

ON the hottest afternoon this year, on Sunday 20 November, 35 passionate locals in the Independent Oxley group spent their afternoon at the beach or river for a Zoom meeting on their laptops.

South West Rocks Dunghutti woman Nancy Pattison gave a heartfelt Acknowledgement of Country and later spoke of the importance of protection of Country and the environment and the need for a local member to listen to and genuinely represent the Aboriginal voices of Oxley.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Former Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack described the declining membership of major political parties and the increased influence of vested interests on parties and party structures.

Current Independent MLC Justin Field gave examples of just how effective independent members could be, in both the upper and lower houses of the NSW Parliament.

He said that Independents can vote on evidence rather than party directions and as genuine representatives of their communities, strengthening their moral authority.

Independent Kempsey Shire Councillor and Oxley resident Alex Wyatt spoke on equity, including affordable housing and accessible health and the need for protecting the environment, in actions, not just words.

Bec Davis, a member of the Independent Oxley group, shared key insights from polling that was commissioned by Climate 200 which showed that many Oxley residents would be prepared to vote Independent, if the candidate was the right one.

All five speakers strengthened the conviction of participants that the voters of Oxley would benefit by sending a caring, strong, hard-working, articulate local to represent the region in the NSW Parliament.

“Are you that person we are looking for?” said an Indepndent Oxley representative.

“Do you know an outstanding local, who could be our Independent Oxley candidate?

“Go to the website now, fill out the nomination or recommendation form and let us know.”

Learn more about the Independent Oxley movement at https://independentoxley.com.au.