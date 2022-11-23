OPINION: Jetty Foreshores proposal a “remarkable turnaround”

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE plan for the Jetty Foreshores published in last Friday’s News Of The Area is a remarkable turn-around from all previous proposals.

Bringing the road closer to the railway line creates parking opportunities on the beach side and using railway carriages reminds us of the Jetty’s history.

Provision of steps improves access from the southern end of the beach, and the commercial kitchen, scattered cafes, dog runs and water park will all be popular.

Congratulations to Paul Amos and those who have supported him for seeking to retain and enhance the unique character of our beautiful harbour.

Regards,

Margaret CHAPMAN,

Coffs Harbour.