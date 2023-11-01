Pindimar Markets an unparalleled Success in 2023

PINDIMAR became the centre of the universe as huge crowds flocked to enjoy the ‘very best Market Day ever’, according to most locals, on Saturday, 28 October.

Days of welcome rain cleared, allowing the spread all around Pindimar Rural Fire Service Shed and Community Hall, in conjunction with the inaugural Pindimar Emergency Services Fare, welcoming hundreds of visitors, some coming all the way from Sydney.



The BBQ sizzled constantly, feeding Market-goers enjoying the stalls’ locally-made arts and crafts, food products and plants, and Silk Islands’ kaftans, while an old-fashioned chocolate-wheel spun out prizes all day.

Pearls of Port Stephens’ huge ‘Buy My Wardrobe’ pop-up-op-shop ran inside the Shed, alongside local authors including Ray Keipert, Greg Mutton, and Janis Winn, while the Tea Gardens Red Cross supplied delicious tea and cakes.

Kids got familiar with Jack the stockhorse, goats, lambs, and neon chooks Eden Farms, while many chanced on the raffle to take Marty the Mudcrab home for dinner.

Information on pertinent local issues was available from the Myall Koala and Environment Group, hosting MidCoast Council’s Senior Ecologist, and the ‘Save the Myall Coast’ group offered information on the offshore wind-farms issue.

Momentary dread ensued when the toilets stopped working… but local plumber Brock Wildman cleared the roots and released tensions.

The craft-beer room was popular, tasters judging the brews, some strong, bitey, fruity or hoppy, enjoying pleasant after-tastes, the winners: First – South Pindimar’s Kevin Collins; Second – Tea Gardens’ Joel Anderson; Third: North Pindimar’s Peter Larkin.

Live local music was provided by Doug Gillespie, Ben Burgess and Bert Noonan all day, and Markets mainstay Jenny’s legendary thong-throwing ran until the end, the generational winners soon to be notified.

“It was very successful and brought in some much-needed cash so we can purchase a few things the community needs,” Vivien Panhuber, President of the Pindimar Bundabah Community Association (PBCA), told NOTA.

“PBCA wants to thank everyone who made the day possible, from volunteers, emergency services and locals who made for a real sense of community.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE