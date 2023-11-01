St Joseph’s Primary Bulahdelah celebrates and looks to the future

ST JOSEPH’S Primary School in Bulahdelah held a triple event recently to launch their newest mission statement, celebrate grandparent’s day and enjoy a mini fete.

It was a packed house for the launch of the mission statement, with people attending from as far away as the Queensland border.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie was also in attendance.

“Over the past two years we’ve been revising our vision and mission statement for the school so we’ve done a lot of work on that.

“We’ve spoken to the children, parents and parishioners about what they think should appear in our mission statement,” said St Joseph’s Principal Amanda Pomplin.

“This became the three areas of loving, learning and living like Jesus.”

Each year St Joseph’s hosts a celebration for grandparents day and a fete.

“Normally this is held annually with a combination of grandparents day and the mini mission fate.

“We’ve done that for probably the last decade or more and it has always been really well received.

“The grandparents travel from far and wide.”

Children create and run their own stalls, raising money for Catholic missions.

With a wide variety of stalls there was something for everyone, topped off with the beaming smiles of students and their grandparents as they toured the classrooms.

“I traveled over two hours for this and it is a great day,” Grandparent Kevin Aitken said.

Money raised from this year’s mini fete will support communities in Timor-Leste.

By John SAHYOUN