OPINION: Nuclear or wind?

THE Opposition leader Peter Dutton and Nationals leader David Littleproud want the government to overturn Australia’s two decade ban on nuclear energy and investigate the use of small modular nuclear reactors to replace the power currently generated by coal fired generators.

Is it a coincidence then that Barnaby Joyce attended the recent anti-wind farm rally in Port Stephens and Peter Dutton has also visited the area recently?

Do they have a secondary motive for being in Port Stephens?

It is acknowledged that an alternative power source would be best sited in the Hunter region with relatively easy access to the power grid.

The Newcastle/Port Stephens area satisfies this requirement for alternatives, including nuclear reactors.

Could it be that the secondary motive for Dutton and Joyce being in Port Stephens was the identification of suitable sites in the area for nuclear reactors?

Locations such as Pindimar, Bobs Farm, and Fullerton Cove come to mind.

Of course they’ll deny it but, what’s the old saying, where there’s smoke there’s nuclear power!

Regards,

Grant KENNETT,

Corlette.