Play School Live is coming to Sawtell



BELOVED children’s TV program Play School is hitting the road, bringing a live show to Sawtell on August 3.

Kids Promotions, in collaboration with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, is behind the brand new show – Let’s Play Together.

Step into the enchanting world of Play School’s games room, where two of your favourite presenters and the beloved toys – Big Ted, Little Ted, Jemima, and Humpty – will take you on a journey filled with surprises.

“Let’s Play Together is not just a show, but a celebration of the joy of fun and games with friends,” promoters say.

“Immerse yourself in the wonders of delightful games, catchy songs, and enchanting stories; this adventure is bound to create lasting memories for children and parents alike.

“Just like the cherished television program, our concert is thoughtfully paced for children, offering a perfect blend of lively tunes to dance to and quiet moments for pure observation.”

The familiar faces of show presenters and beloved toys, combined with engaging content, promise an interactive experience that will have the young audience actively participating throughout.

Tickets for Let’s Play Together at Sawtell RSL are now available for purchase.

For full ticketing information visit www.kidspromotions.com.au.