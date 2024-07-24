Suns women have winning weekend in Sydney



COFFS Harbour Suns women have had a winning weekend during the latest round of their Basketball NSW Waratah League season in Sydney.

The Suns women started their weekend on a winning note, beating the Murrumbidgee Mavericks 83-40 on Saturday night.

Ashleigh Fasala and Keira Williams both top scored for the Suns with 21 points each.

The Suns women made it two wins in two days, backing up with a 59-33 win against the Newcastle Falcons on Sunday morning.

Amy Hutchinson and Keira Williams both top scored for the Suns with 17 points each.

The Suns women currently sit in second spot on the ladder with 10 wins from 13 games.

The Suns women next game is at home on Saturday, 3 August when they play the Tamworth Thunderbolts at Sportz Central.

Coffs Harbour Suns Youth Men were also on the road last weekend.

The Suns started their weekend with a 82-59 defeat at the hands of the Newcastle Falcons in Newcastle.

Jake McMillan top scored with 32 points.

The Suns Youth Men backed up the next day, going down 91-85 against the Maitland Mustangs in Maitland.

Jake McMillan continued his top weekend with 37 points.

The Suns are on the road again this weekend for a doubleheader in Sydney.

By Aiden BURGESS