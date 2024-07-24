Korora Squash Club funding a big hit



BIG improvements are on their way for Korora Squash Club under the NSW Local Sport Grant Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated club members on the $9,159 grant, which will allow them to proceed with a much-needed upgrade.

“Korora Squash Club has been successful in securing these funds for its changerooms upgrade and disability access project,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh dropped into the squash club to personally congratulate the club and junior squash players for their successes and picked up a squash racquet in the process.

It was a new experience for Under 17s state player Eden-Alma Poulava.

“It was the first time we have met a Member of Parliament,” she said.

“Gurmesh was so nice and enthusiastic about the progress we have been making,” she said.

Mr Singh expanded on the benefits to the club.

“These will be welcome improvements which will benefit local and visiting squash players and I congratulate the club on this fantastic news.

“The club, which is based at Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim Centre, is renowned for the successful competitions and tournaments it stages throughout the year.

“The hardworking team is also at the forefront of promoting health and wellbeing through sport, and I’m extremely pleased they’ve received this funding.

“I look forward to watching the project as it takes shape.”

Korora Squash Club is among seven local organisations across the Coffs Coast to be funded in this round of the NSW Local Sport Grant Program.

Two weeks ago, Bodhi Wratten and Cleo Poulava won their age group State Titles and eight players from the squash club were selected to represent NSW.

By David WIGLEY