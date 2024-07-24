North Coast Force teams compete at Northern NSW Championship



AFL North Coast’s best juniors have spent their school holidays representing the region in Coffs Harbour.

North Coast Force representative teams competed in the annual Northern NSW Championship, over three big days of footy at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

North Coast Force took on Central Coast, Hunter, and Illawarra teams across six age groups; Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17 boys and girls.

Illawarra won the Simon Smyth Cup for the second straight year, by virtue of having the most wins at the carnival.

North Coast Force Under 15 Boys coach Adrian Carle was ecstatic with his team’s performance.

“We’ve had a fantastic Championships, it’s the most successful Under 15s team since we’ve been doing the Force program,” he said.

“We had five wins and one loss; the loss in our first game was a bit disappointing, but after that the boys bounced back and dug deep and showed resilience and haven’t lost a game since.

“We won every game by at least six or seven goals; it was a dominant performance and really impressive.

“One of the most pleasing things was they dug deep, they brought the pressure, put pressure on the ball carrier, put pressure on the man, they did everything I asked for and I couldn’t ask for more.

“They played to our game style which was fast, free football, and they followed the instructions to the letter and the results spoke for themselves.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys and couldn’t be prouder of what they delivered.”

The Force coach highlighted why his side was so dominant.

“Their skill levels all week,” he said.

“They were good below the knees, they were hitting targets, they were hitting marks, but on the flipside apart from being offensive, their defensive pressure was amazing, they just did not let the opposition get a kick or handball out. “The offensive and defensive pressure was elite,” he said.

Coach Carle said junior footy on the North Coast was thriving.

“I remember when I started here five or six years ago, we’d be making up the numbers at this carnival,” he said.

“Now we have got teams that are dominating, and the development program and the elite talent pathway it opens up for these kids is second to none, because it gives them a chance to play elite football and against elite talent from other strong leagues, which can only be good for them.”

By Aiden BURGESS