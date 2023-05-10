Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarship Recipient – Ebony Newton

MAYORAL Academic Scholarship winner Ebony Newton lives in Port Stephens, and was a campus leader at All Saints College St Mary’s Campus at Maitland in 2022.

Placing on the NSW Distinguished Achievers List for Advanced Mathematics Extension 1, French Beginners, English Advanced and Food Technology, Ebony was also first in course in French and Religion.



She is also a talented athlete, representing the school in NSW Athletics.

Ebony has an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement and believes her degree will open career opportunities in the future.

“I am going to the University of Newcastle to study a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Science,” Ebony said.

“It will be a whole new experience,” she said.

Ebony told News Of The Area she spends her spare time sprint hurdling.

“I train six days a week for that – I find it is a really good escape for other things in my life – it is totally different to study.

“I really enjoy that.”

Ebony started out in Little Athletics and is now part of Athletes NSW where she competes at a national level.

She has her sights on the Olympics and is hopeful that she will compete at the games in the future.

Ebony’s Mayoral Academic scholarship was funded by the Wests Group, one of the region’s largest employers.

By Marian SAMPSON