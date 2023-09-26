Premiership success for young Medowie Glitter Bombs in Port Stephens Netball Grand Finals





A BATCH of aspiring Medowie netballers have made local pundits take notice with their exhilarating performances on the court.

The Medowie Glitter Bombs created some type of record when they captured the Under 11/12yrs title at the recent Port Stephens Netball Association Grand Finals at Raymond Terrace.

Comprised of nine and ten year olds, the Medowie whiz kids defeated Dungog 26-12 in the trophy decider – a tremendous feat considering the girls lined up against players nearly two years their senior.

The victory completed another remarkable season for the Glitter Bombs who have dominated the junior netball scene with an imposing record since forming in 2022.

Medowie Netball Club won five of the seven junior Grand Finals they contested but it was the Glitter Bombs that stole the show with their enterprise and flair.

Coached by Port Stephens Netball’s Opens and Masters representative goal defender Felicity Pacevski, the promising rookies were discovered in the Net Set Go program last year where they finished undefeated.

A beaming Felicity told News Of The Area, “The girls enjoy playing together on and off court, train weekly and are a delight to coach.

“They gelled as a team from the start and despite conceding size against older opponents were able to string together some impressive victories,” revealed the Port Stephens 17yrs representative team manager.

“With their natural skills and determination the girls proved hard to beat and have the potential to develop into top class netballers,” she added.

The Glitter Bombs have also won the past two Port Stephens Gala Day Blue Division titles undefeated where they showcased their abundance of talent.

In their first year of competitive netball in 2023, the team finished on top of the Under 11/12 yrs table with only one loss to Dungog and three draws before claiming the premiership.

Team captain and emerging goal attack Olivia Pacevski is one of four nine-year-olds in the squad along with goalkeeper/wing defence Kayla Hladky, wing defence/attack Layla Cassidy and wing attack/defence Ashlee Dark.

Other team members include centre Madison Thornton, goal defence Asha MacDonald, wing defence/goalkeeper Hannah Bernie and goal shooter Emily Perkins who are all ten years of age.

Coach Felicity, who plays for the Bay Netball Club, is assisted by team managers Katie Thornton and Kerrylea MacDonald.

During the off-season, the Glitter Bombs continue to play netball in the Port Stephens Twilight series and last year were the only girls team to compete in the Medowie Futsal competition.

“Being placed in this year’s 11/12yrs competition was a big jump for the group considering their young ages but they relished the opportunity,” Felicity quipped.

By Chris KARAS