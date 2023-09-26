Bulahdelah Bullets Soccer Club celebrate successful season

BULAHDELAH Bullets Soccer Club has ended the season on a high with the recent presentation to their mini and junior traveling teams with a delicious lunch, parents taking on their children in a friendly match and the beaming smiles of children as they received their awards.

Special perpetual awards were presented to players and named after the first four life members of the club as an effort to link back to those who have contributed significantly in the past.

These special awards were awarded to the excited recipients.

The Kevin Carter Trophy for Miniroos Player of the Year was awarded to Lacie Masters.

The Steve Locke Trophy Miniroos Spirit of Football Award was awarded to Ava Morgan.

The Kel Makila Trophy for the under 11 years Player of the Year was awarded to Josiah Reitsma.

The Rod King Trophy for under 11 years Spirit of Football was awarded jointly to Abbie Ray and Jaxon Styles.

After the lunch and presentation there was a friendly contest between the parents and their up and coming stars.

Bulahdelah Bullets coaching coordinator Todd Rush said, “We are trying to build up membership as soccer clubs have been declining across the country.

“We have generated new shirts, trophies, logos and an enthusiastic committee and even changed the name to revitalize the club.

“We have the Miniroos aged four to eleven who train and play here on Saturdays and a junior traveling team that plays from here to Forster and Wingham.

“We are trying to promote the idea that it is more than just turning up to the games,” said Mr Rush.

“It’s about no matter how old you are you can be involved with the game you come back to it.”

The club are keen to start up a women and men’s team and are starting up a six a side competition in the coming summer to create a social environment and build up interest in this sport.

If you are interested, contact the club via their Facebook page Bulahdelah Bullets Soccer Club.

By John SAHYOUN