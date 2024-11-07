Prime Minister tours TAFE Centre of Excellence



THE Prime Minister and NSW Premier visited the Hunter last week to spruik the establishment of a Hunter Net Zero Manufacturing Centre of Excellence at TAFE NSW’s Tighes Hill campus.

The State and Federal Governments are jointly investing more than $60 million over five years to establish the facility.



The governments say the centre of excellence will accelerate the development of a ‘Higher Apprenticeship’ model focused on the advanced skills required for net zero manufacturing.

This is hoped will enable access to jobs in the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone, and deliver the skilled workforce required to support the renewable energy sector.

The centre will also build on partnerships between TAFE NSW, universities and local industry to pilot qualification models that deliver a parity of status between VET and higher education.

Prime Minister Antony Albanese said the Hunter was the perfect location for the facility, due to its “proud history of industry and manufacturing”.

“This builds on the skills that are already a part of this region’s DNA,” Mr Albanese said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the centre was part of the government’s plan to deliver affordable reliable energy and drive down emissions.

“The Hunter region is a powerhouse for energy and manufacturing and we are proud to partner with the Albanese Government to deliver this training centre so the local community and industry have the skills needed to benefit from the energy transition.”