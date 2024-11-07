World War Two veterans to be honoured with commemorative medallions



FIVE special commemorative medallions, produced by the Australian Government to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, will be awarded at a Remembrance Day service in Raymond Terrace on 11 November.

Originally distributed to Second World War veterans from 2020, more medallions were produced than the estimated number of living WWII veterans at the time, so the remaining have been distributed to RSL sub-Branches across Australia to award to veterans who didn’t receive one, or to their descendants.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The local recipients are:

– Thomas Riemann: Thomas served as a Private in the 7th Div 2/31 Battalion of the Australian Army from 1939 – 1945, undertaking operations in the Middle East, Syria and Palestine, before being shipped out to PNG to fight on the Kokoda Track and at Balikpapan in Borneo.

The medallion will be received by his son, John Riemann.

– William Meredith: William served as a Flight Mechanic in the RAAF in New Guinea, and was a long-term member of the Raymond Terrace RSL after the war.

The medallion will be received by his son, John Meredith.

– Harold Cole: Harold served in the Australian Army as a Medic from 1939 – 1945 at the rank of Staff Sergeant and was in Darwin when it was attacked by Japanese forces.

He was heavily involved in the treatment of the injured following these attacks.

The medallion will be received by his son, Doug Cole.

– Edgar Mulley: Edgar served as a Lance Corporal in the Australian Army including at El Alamein.

During one particular operation with his Rifle Section, Edgar was wounded four times in a 24-hour period but carried on fighting.

For his conduct, fortitude, devotion to duty, and inspirational leadership to his men, Edgar was awarded the Military Medal.

The medallion will be received by his son, Tom Mulley.

– Alfred Grimster: Alfred served as a Warrant Officer in the RAAF undertaking operations in the Pacific and New Guinea during the Second World War.

He died on 15/7/52 at Iwakuni Air Base in Japan whilst on active service during the Korean Campaign.

The medallion will be received by his daughter, Tess Sagar.

The Raymond Terrace RSL sub-Branch service will be held from 10.30-11.15am on Monday 11 November in ANZAC Park, Raymond Terrace.