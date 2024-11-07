Probus Club of Port Stephens members trek north



FORTY-FIVE members of the Probus Club of Port Stephens headed off on their annual ‘Cara Camper Getaway’ trip last month, enjoying several days at Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks.

Situated on the banks of the mighty Macleay River, this was the second time the local Probus group had visited the holiday park.



A diverse array of activities were arranged by trip organisers Phil and Petah Dodd, including happy hour, general/music trivia, bush poetry, a pizza night, cocktail party and more.

“The smooth running of this trip away was due to the slick organisation by Phil and Petah and the cooperation of many members who volunteered to help with the activities throughout the week,” said the Probus Club’s Ann Gibson.

Away from the park there was plenty to see in the surrounding area, with the historic Trial Bay Gaol being a major attraction.

The club is currently wrapping up a busy year, and continues to welcome new members.

“This mixed gender club has activities to suit everyone, and welcomes retired and semi-retired seniors to check them out,” said Ann.

“Visit the website on www.probusclubofportstephens.org or you are welcome to attend a meeting on the second Thursday of the month at 10.30am at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.”

Contact Membership Director Marilynn on 0417 485 614 for further enquiries.

