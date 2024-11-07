Students nominated for Positive Behaviour for Learning awards



ANOTHER round of local students have been celebrated through the Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program.

Irrawang Public School Principal Stacy Mathieson said PBL is a “proactive approach tailored to meet the needs of our school”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It emphasises the positive behaviours we aim to encourage, helping students understand expectations in every setting.

“This approach fosters student success and boosts engagement.”

Last week’s nominees:

– Irrawang Public School’s Eliza has been nominated for her outstanding contribution to the preschool.

She supports preschool educators and students during her lunch breaks assisting with conflict resolution.

– Raymond Terrace Public School’s Chayce is a responsible and respectful member of our community.

Chayce picked up lost property off his bus in the afternoon and ensured that it was handed into a teacher the following day so the owner could be found.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Adam has shown consistent effort in all areas of learning and strives to display PBL values at all times.

– Irrawang High School’s Shannon volunteers as a junior firefighter (under 16 y/o) at the Salt Ash/Williamtown fire station on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings.

He also volunteers twice weekly in the school canteen.

– Hunter River High School’s Jeannie-Ann has been nominated for consistently participating in the Student Representative Council (SRC). She has been recognised for dedication to planning and contributing to fundraising events, and outstanding leadership within the SRC.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Zoey was nominated for being a respectful school community member.

She is considerate of others and always willing to help people in need.

– Medowie Public School’s Koa is an empathetic and caring student.

She has supported a younger student to settle into school, greeting them at the start of the day and being a buddy one day a week at lunch and recess time.

During break times she has been an exemplary role model, demonstrating school expectations.

– Seaham Public School’s Kaleiya is nominated for her involvement in many school initiatives.

She is an active member of the school gardening club and junior AECG, and contributes her time and ideas to making the school a better place.

– Karuah Public School’s Joshua is nominated for his outstanding sportsmanship when seeing and helping an injured teammate during a football match.