Port Stephens ‘Dancing Queens’ bring home the crown



ON Sunday, 27 October a group of senior dancers from Port Stephens took Newcastle by storm.

Aged 67-84, the nine dancers represented Complete Performing Arts and Classical Coaching (Complete PACC) in Taylors Beach on stage at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in the Cheercon Nfinity Champions League.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The dancing group were ably assisted by Complete PACC teacher Mady and student teacher Karli, competing in the Open Dancestars Pom division.

“Their routine to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ got the whole audience clapping and cheering along,” said Complete PACC co-owner Heather Perry-Comley.

“Athletes, spectators, and staff alike were astounded and inspired by the ladies’ courage and coolness on the stage, and many jumped to a standing ovation as the final notes sounded.”

After coming down off a performance high, and “picking up their canes”, the ladies were stunned to learn they had won first place.

They also received the highest score for Dancestars Pom, and were thus named Grand Champions of the event.

“Teacher Mady was brought to tears with pride and shock, and paid tribute to the ladies in her speech for trusting her,” Heather said.

“As prize for taking out the top spot, not only did the team receive jackets and crowns, but they also received a partially paid bid to compete in the Nfinity Finals 2025 at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, USA.

“The team are now discussing their next moves, and looking at planning and fundraising for the potential trip to America, and international competition, for their next bucket list item.”

