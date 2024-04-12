Proposed changes to caravan and small home regulations



AS NSW battles a housing crisis the NSW Government is looking into changing planning permission for dwellers of caravans and small homes.

Under proposed legislative changes, if someone is living in a caravan connected to power and water for longer than six months or if the caravan exceeds 20 square metres, they would need council approval.



Currently, the Local Government (Manufactured Home Estates, Caravan Parks, Camping Grounds and Moveable Dwellings) Regulation 2021 allows people to live in a caravan or campervan on a private property indefinitely if it is used by someone from the main household.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully told News Of The Area, “It’s been 30 years since the current regulation for regulations around caravan parks, manufactured home estates and moveable dwellings were reviewed.

“A lot of the industry has changed, some good and some bad.

“We’re wanting to focus on what’s working well and build on it.

“Any changes made will not be applied retrospectively.

“I am very conscious of the fact that caravans are home to vulnerable people who would be at increased risk of homelessness should parks close down.

“In a time where we are increasingly seeing tiny homes and movable dwellings becoming permanent secondary residencies, we also want to provide our councils with peace of mind when planning for local amenities and infrastructure.

“For example, last week, the Mayor of Shellharbour City Council put up a recommendation to trial a two-year pilot program that would allow mobile tiny homes to be used as rental accommodation in association with an existing dwelling.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) told NOTA, “The proposed changes would not be retrospectively applied to any caravan that has been installed under the current exemptions, or in accordance with a current council approval.

“Families and individuals who are currently living in caravans would not be impacted by these changes.

“Where the installation of a caravan doesn’t satisfy the proposed exemption criteria, the approval process would fall under section 68 of the Local Government Act 1993.

“A Development Application would not be required.”

The DPHI also pointed out that the council approval process is not the same as the DA process that many people are familiar with.

Councils can issue approvals in a faster average timeframe of between 30–60 days with variable application fees.

City of Coffs Harbour councillor and Coffs Harbour Labor President Tony Judge told NOTA he has mixed feelings about the proposed change to the rules governing installation of caravans on residential blocks.

“The proposed rules do give greater certainty to Councils and landholders as to what is permissible.

“However, the rules are far more restrictive than current arrangements and may result in fewer cases where a caravan or mobile home can be deployed as temporary housing.

“If that is the case, it would be a terrible outcome in the current housing crisis.”

Mr Judge noted that a temporary home in a caravan may be the only opportunity for many people to avoid joining the rising number of people who are homeless, particularly in regional NSW.

“I will be asking the Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson and her office to consider a submission to the Planning Minister, seeking an assurance that proposed changes do not have the effect of increasing housing stress and homelessness.”

The consultation draft is currently under consideration.

For more information visit www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/manufactured-home-estates.

By Andrea FERRARI