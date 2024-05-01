Bulahdelah pays tribute on ANZAC Day



ON ANZAC Day the community of Bulahdelah came together to pay tribute to those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.

Both the Dawn and 11 am services were well attended with record crowds.



“We had a big crowd there with it being well supported by not only the veterans and their families but also many members of the wider community,” Bulahdelah RSL sub-Branch President Dennis Coulter said.

“We can’t thank people in Bulahdelah enough for their support,” said Mr Coulter.

At the Dawn Service, Belinda Myers-Moore shared a poem written by her mother who had served in World War Two.

“Think of the mud, trenches and rain, some of you comrades lay there today,” the poem read.

“Taken from homes and land and their play, defending our country, youth stripped away.

“March country boy, hold your head high, see the flag flying, hear the bugle cry, sing voices loud, clear and strong.

“Remember your mates, their love lingers on, blending with flowers’ perfume so strong.

“As was their love, play that note bugler, hold long, choir voices on, blending with those from the crowd.

“Mist goes on sweeping, swirling around, face to the East then turn to the West, remember them all they gave their best.

“Gallant country boy thank you, Lest We Forget.”

Stephen Rae, in his address to the crowd, said it was important to remember that ANZAC Day did not glorify war, and instead was commemorated in the “hope that those times are not repeated”.

“In remembering we can stand in solidarity with others who suffer still.

“ANZAC Day is an opportunity to remind ourselves of our mutual obligation to each other,” said Mr Rae.

After the Dawn Service a community breakfast was held, sponsored by the Men’s Shed and the Bulahdelah Fishing Club, with a veteran’s lunch and a friendly game of two-up following.

By John SAHYOUN

