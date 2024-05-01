Tree give away for Wild Koala Day



FRIDAY May 3 is Wild Koala Day and MidCoast Council is supporting community celebrations with a free tree giveaway at Mondrook.

“We’ll be at Mondrook Hall from 9am – 1pm with around 2,000 trees to give away,” said MidCoast Council’s Manager, Natural Systems, Gerard Tuckerman.



“There will be a wide range of koala feed and habitat trees available, with a limit of 20 trees per person.”

Council ecologists will also be on hand to provide advice about planting and care of the trees as well as Council’s broader approach to koala conservation on the MidCoast.

Wild Koala Day is a national event which began in 2016.

The idea came from a network of koala conservation and rehabilitation groups that have been advocating for koalas for many years.

“Wild Koala Day is a great time to recognise the amazing work done by local community groups that are working with communities at a grass roots level for koala conservation,” added Mr Tuckerman.

“This event will also be a chance to talk to us about the Draft MidCoast Koala Conservation Strategy which is on exhibition for community feedback until May 6 https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-strategy.

“Drop in, collect some habitat trees, and talk to us about all things koala on Wild Koala Day.”

The tree giveaway is part of the Koala Safe Spaces program which is funded by the NSW Government and Council’s environmental levy.