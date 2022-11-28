Protecting Lives and Property With Static Water Supply

THE Static Water Supply (SWS) Program is a free service that enables residents to help local firefighters by identifying existing water supplies (such as dams, tanks or swimming pools) on their property that could be used for firefighting purposes.

The Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service both provide specially designed SWS signs for properties with suitable water supplies.



This helps firefighters access vital water supplies quickly and efficiently to help them defend your property.

Examples of suitable water supplies include: a property dam which can be used to refill fire tankers and firefighting aircraft such as helicopters which support our firefighters on the ground; a backyard swimming pool, which provides an ideal static water supply for small portable pumps and hose lines to help protect your home; a tank, which with appropriate fittings can also be used to quickly supply water for firefighting.

Giacomo Arnott, Deputy Captain, Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue NSW told News Of The Area, “Fire and Rescue NSW is responsible for protecting over 90 percent of the population of NSW.

“When homes are being threatened by bushfire, being able to access alternate water supplies like a pool or tank water, might mean the difference for us protecting those homes.

“If you have these types of water supplies please get in touch with your local Fire and Rescue NSW station and we can come out and affix a Static Water Supply sign on your property so we know you have a supply of water that can help us if we need it.

“At the end of the day, when time is not on your side, professional firefighters are, and every second counts,” he said.

Alternatively you can contact the Rural Fire Service via email at community.engagement@rfs.nsw.gov.au if you have a pool, tank or dam with more than 3,000 litre capacity and wish to be part of the SWS Program.

Installing a sign could save lives, your home or your neighbours home.

By Marian SAMPSON