Public amenities in Port Stephens to be more inclusive

PORT Stephens Council is ensuring the provision of sanitary bins in all public amenities.

Following a Notice of Motion from East Ward Councillor Leah Anderson, Council resolved to investigate the provision of sanitary bins in all public amenities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Councillor Leah Anderson said she was notified by Western Sydney University Senior Lecturer, Dr Michelle O’Shea a year ago that not all of the Council’s public toilets had sanitary bins, including the brand new toilets going into sports complexes in Port Stephens.

“I was so alarmed at this issue, I asked Dr O’Shea if she would speak to the Council at Public Access in support of a Notice of Motion that I would put up,” Councillor Anderson said.

“Council resolved to undertake an audit of all public amenities to determine what toilets were missing sanitary bins – for both women and men – and to find a way to get this issue fixed.

“I was absolutely thrilled that at this week’s council meeting, Councillors unanimously supported the Council’s recommendation to proceed with the rollout of sanitary bins to all public toilets, right across Port Stephens,” she added.

A Western Sydney University Senior Lecturer with the School of Business, Dr Michelle O’Shea said that the provision of sanitary bins is a right that Port Stephens women, girls and people who menstruate have been denied for too long.

“Cr Leah Anderson and I are so proud to announce this outcome. Women, girls and people who menstruate in Port Stephens finally have a hygienic and dignified way to dispose of their used period products,” Dr O’Shea said.

“Menstruation is a normal bodily function and one that should not prevent women, girls and people who menstruate from fully participating in education, sport, recreation or work,” she said.

Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott wanted to thank Councillor Anderson for her work with this initiative.

“Cr Anderson’s work in putting this proposal forward, and achieving such an important outcome for our community, is to be commended.

“This is exactly the kind of proactive work our community expects of our Councillors, and Cr Anderson is getting the job done,” Acting Mayor Arnott said.

Councillor Anderson said this is what action looks like.

“I received one email, had one meeting, listened and then delivered.

“I will continue to bring important items to Council and deliver for our community,” Councillor Anderson said.

The investigation by Council also identified the need to include these facilities not just in female amenities but also male amenities.

The Continence Foundation of Australia estimates 30 percent of men who visit the doctor are affected by incontinence and about one in six men develop prostate cancer.

“It’s great that this initiative will also support men in our community.

“It’s not something that people talk about often but there’s a good chance of needing to seek out a sanitary bin if you’re a bloke,” Councillor Anderson said.

The sanitation bin program is to be funded through financial savings from the 2022-2023 budget and will be rolled out as soon as possible.