Record demand but district’s ED’s above state average



EMERGENCY departments in the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) are bucking statewide trends in the face of ongoing staffing and pay pressures and the shortage of GPs.

The Bureau of Health Information’s (BHI’s) last “Healthcare Quarterly” report for 2024 showed that elsewhere in NSW, ED patients (on average) are waiting longer to be treated.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Between July and September, 787,590 people attended an ED and only 61 percent started their treatment within the recommended time frame.

Of this number, 195,703 arrived by ambulance – more than in any quarter since reporting began in 2010.

There were also record numbers of triage category 2 (emergency) and triage category 3 (urgent) patients.

Just 49.2 percent of the emergencies and 55.9 percent of the urgent cases were treated on time.

Despite also facing an increase in cases, the MNCLHD bettered these state averages.

Of the 36,259 attendances at its EDs between Port Macquarie-Hastings and Coffs Harbour, nearly two-thirds of patients across all five triage categories began treatment on time,

“Our teams continue to go above and beyond to ensure our communities receive timely, high-quality care, even during periods of heightened demand,” MNCLHD Acting Chief Executive Jill Wong said.

The breakdown for Coffs Harbour Health Campus is as follows:

– 11,583 ED attendances

– 85.9 percent were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark time, (the average for hospitals of a similar size is 75 percent).

– 885 elective surgeries, with 100 percent of urgent procedures completed on time

– 81 percent of planned surgeries were performed on time, 13.3 percent more than the same quarter in 2023.

The figures for Macksville District Hospital are:

– 3471 ED attendances (up 5.3 percent or 174 attendances)

– 80.2 percent began treatment on time

– 95.9 percent were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark time.

A second BHI report released in December shows the results of its annual Emergency Department Patient Survey.

Nine in ten patients recorded their care between July 2023 and June 2024 as being “very good” (62 percent) or “good” (26 percent).

The survey also provides insights into why people attend an ED.

Over a two-month period, 38 percent of patients said it was because their GP or health professional service was closed while a further 23 percent said they couldn’t get an appointment within a reasonable time.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) said the unprecedented demand has put nurses at the forefront of a crisis.

“The latest quarterly BHI data confirms what our members know; that they are getting busier and busier,” General Secretary Shaye Candish said.

“They’re treating more seriously ill patients than ever before, with unparalleled numbers of emergency and urgent presentations this quarter.”

But Ms Candish says the data cannot be primarily attributed to the GP shortage.

“Semi-urgent and non-urgent cases have both fallen, while patients presenting with complex and acute conditions have risen.

“Members are dealing with extremely testing conditions, often working chronically understaffed while striving to provide quality clinical care to all patients.”

The NSWNMA is currently negotiating with the Minns Government for a 15 percent pay increase.

Meantime, the MNCLHD encourages the community to reserve EDs and ambulances for emergencies.

For non-urgent concerns, consult a GP, medical centre, or a virtual care service.

If an illness or injury is not serious or life-threatening, people are encouraged to call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222, for 24-hour telephone health advice.

By Sue STEPHENSON

