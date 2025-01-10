Impressive expressions at Valla as art show comes to town



ABOUT 100 art enthusiasts gathered on the morning of Saturday, 4 January for the official opening of the annual ‘Valla Expressions’ Art Show, held at the Valla Beach Community Hall.

Nambucca Valley Mayor Gary Lee, and Susan Jenvey representing Arts Mid North Coast, delivered stirring welcome addresses, endorsing the many and varied talents of the local artists involved in the exhibition.



The impressive showcase, featuring 16 exhibitors, displays a variety of creative mediums including ceramics, woodturning, metal sculptures, fabric art, painting, photography, lamp making jewellery and more.

“The opening day was a huge success with every artist selling pieces of their work,” said Julie Collins, exhibition coordinator.

“The local support for the show was phenomenal and it encourages me to make each show bigger and better in the future.

“Our show’s success is largely due to a group of enthusiastic and supportive artists and craftspeople coming together with a vision.”

Curator and fellow exhibitor Kathy Edwards from ‘My Sprout Studio’ told NOTA, “It looks amazing, so much beautiful work. Good work team.”

Money raised from gold coin donations on entry will go directly to the Valla Beach Community Association to support local projects.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 5pm until Sunday 12 January.

Exhibiting artists are volunteering their time throughout the showcase schedule to assist visitors with background knowledge of the various creators, choosing the right piece, and information on commissioning custom orders.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

