Unearthing memories: Scotts Head time capsule opens after 25 years



ON New Year’s Day in the year 2000, almost 100 families and individuals placed sealed envelopes into a time capsule at the front of Club Scotts.

A committee had been formed to come up with something special to mark the turn of the century in Scotts Head.



It was decided they would see in the new century with a huge fireworks display.

One of the methods used to raise funds for the fireworks was a time capsule that could be accessed by donation.

On New Year’s Day 2025, in front of over 60 curious locals and visitors, the time capsule was finally opened, the contents handed out to those who had placed items into the capsule 25 years ago or family representatives.

Remarkably, the envelopes were completely intact with no signs of ageing or ill effects from their 25 year entombment.

Attendees were invited into Club Scotts to open their envelopes and, if they wished, share the details of the content with others.

First to be handed her envelope by Liz Bush, one of the organisers, was former Scotts Head resident Renee Rooimans, who now lives in Melbourne.

Renee was 15-years-old when she wrote a letter to her ‘future self’ and placed it in the time capsule.

The sense of serendipity as Renee revealed the contents of her letter was remarkable.

She detailed in the letter her future hope for a loving husband and up to three children.

There she sat at Club Scotts, a quarter century later, flanked by her three children.

Now 40 years old, a number of projections in her writing had come true.

Renee had also detailed her favourite television shows, songs and had listed the price of everyday essentials in the year 2000.

Renee’s family had also included a selection of photos and a Nambucca Valley Tourism magazine from 1999, all of which were in perfect condition as if they had been literally frozen in time.

Scotts Head local Mr David Sinclair told News Of The Area, “It has been amazing to read about your aspirations for the future and now compare them with how life actually turned out 25 years down the track.”

On the day the envelopes were placed into the time capsule a VHS video was recorded to capture the event; that tape was also secured in the time capsule.

Organisers had some reservations about the tape surviving and were delighted to discover the video in perfect condition and, once they were able to secure a machine capable of playing the outdated medium, screened it at Club Scotts for all to see.

There was a degree of bittersweet reaction to the contents of the video as a number of those captured on tape had since passed away.

The VHS tape is in the process of being digitised for DVD and can be ordered by contacting Michelle Mankin on 0418 225 714.

Not all families were able to have representatives at the opening of the time capsule and the envelopes are being forwarded on or held at Club Scotts.

“Everyone has been so positive and excited here today making the opening of the time capsule a very special event and we are just so grateful to past committee members, some since passed on, who made this day possible,” Liz Bush concluded.

By Mick BIRTLES

