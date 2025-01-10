Orchid Show set to excite at Laurieton



THE Camden Haven Orchid Society will hold its annual Summer Orchid Show at the Laurieton United Services Club on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2025.



The Show will be open on Saturday from 10.00am to 4.00pm and Sunday from 9.30am to 3.00pm.

“There will be a variety of orchids on display, especially the Stanhopea Orchid that attracts interest at this time of the year,” said Show Coordinator John Matthews.

“The habitats for these range from Mexico to Brazil.

“The inflorescences are pendulous and grow straight down, therefore the plants are grown in wire baskets with fibre lining.”

Potting demonstrations will be held each day at 11.00am, and a sales table for orchids, bromeliads and foliage plants will be offered.

“Growing instructions will be available for the genus grown in the area,” John said.

Show awards will be presented at 3.00pm on Sunday.