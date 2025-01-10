Men’s group launches at North Haven cafe



A NEW men’s group will launch at the Riverview Cafe in North Haven on Friday, 21 February.

The local meet-up is an extension of the existing “Blah Blah Blah Coffee for Blokes” men’s support network founded by peer worker John Crisp.



John faced significant challenges in his early life, leading to a path of drugs and alcohol which culminated in issues with the law and time spent in rehabilitation.

Now sober for more than 30 years, John set upon a journey to turn his life around and positively contribute to the lives of others.

In an effort to use his life experience for good, John earned a TAFE scholarship and eventually gained a Certificate 4 in Peer Work.

Looking for ways to expand his impact, John would often tell his wife of an idea to set up a men’s group.

Her response – “blah, blah, blah” – gave the group its name.

John set up his first group in Coffs Harbour and some four years ago started up Blah Blah Blah Coffee for Blokes in Port Macquarie, with headquarters adjacent to the break wall.

An additional group was also founded in Wauchope.

“We talk about all sorts of things,” John told NOTA.

“[In terms of] men’s health and well-being, which can include family issues, relationships and addictions – nothing is off limits.”

Recently joined member Stuart Lewis said the meet-ups were a great opportunity for men to connect.

“There is lots of stuff for women including craft works, book clubs, social groups and much more, but not much for men in later life,” he said.

John said North Haven was selected as the meeting point as it is central for men who live in Kendall, Laurieton and Bonny Hills.

Any men wishing to join this new group can ring John on 0467 390 813.

By Bill HARROW