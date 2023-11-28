Recreational fishos join OzFish clean-up around Boambee Creek

COFFS COAST fishers rallied in response to a call from OzFish Unlimited to join in a clean-up around Boambee Creek on Saturday 18 November.

OzFish Unlimited is a recreational fishing conservation charity, working through its Keep it Clean partnership with the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Fisheries to do the dirty work caused by ‘tossers’.



“A small but dedicated team of recreational fishers from the Coffs Harbour region cleaned up 120 kilograms of rubbish from Boambee Creek on Saturday,” Ryan Lungu, Program Manager NSW Coast told News Of The Area.

The team, united by their love for fishing and a commitment to environmental stewardship, met up at the Boambee Creek boat ramp on Hogbin Drive, Toormina.

“Over two hours, nine volunteers filled eight bags with rubbish to prevent plastic and debris from harming marine life and inspire others to follow suit and create the change that our waterways desperately need,” said Ryan.

The Reel Action Fishing podcast co-host and producer Jonathon Bleakley, also from OzFish Unlimited, added, “No one wants to catch a plastic bag when they’re out on the water and we know the impacts litter can have on local wildlife and marine life.

“Clean-ups like this make for a better fishing experience for all involved.

“Recreational fishers see the impacts of litter.

“And it’s not always rec fishing litter that we’re cleaning up but by getting involved fishos are inspiring others to think local and create change,” he said.

The event was also used as a yabby trap drop spot where old and unwanted opera house yabby traps could be swapped out for a complimentary Oar-Gee Plow lure.

“Opera house nets are now illegal in NSW and those collected will be recycled into useful products for anglers, with the proceeds being used to support habitat restoration,” he said.

To find out how to swap out your opera house yabby trap, visit www.ozfish.org.au.

OzFish has partnered with NSW DPI through their Fish for Life program to redefine what it means to be a responsible angler.

“Our goal is to empower anglers to champion sustainable fishing practices, including leaving a legacy of cleaner water and unspoiled habitats for future generations to enjoy.”

By Andrea FERRARI

