Saints win women’s premiership



SIX years after becoming the inaugural AFL North Coast women’s premiers, the Sawtell/Toormina Saints have triumphed again.

The Saints women won their second premiership by defeating the Coffs Harbour Breakers 3.7 (25) to 2.3 (15), in their grand final at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

It was the second time the Saints had beaten the minor premiers in this final series, after the Breakers went through the home and away season undefeated.

Saints player Amaia Wain won the medal for best on ground.

Saints player Rhianon Taylor was a part of the 2018 premiership side, and now this year’s winning team.

She said it was special to bring the women’s premiership back to the club.

“It’s really special for us… being able to bring it back to the club, and playing with this team, has been awesome,” she said.

“Since 2018 has been a long time [but we’ve] been gaining skills through the last six years.”

The dual premiership player explained how her side was able to beat the minor premiers twice in a row.

“I just think [it was] the way that our team linked up, and our skills; the way we were able to keep composure at times when it was needed.

“Our pressure to the ball, being first to the ball, and I think we were winning it in all areas in the grand final.”

By Aiden BURGESS