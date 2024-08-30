Group 2 Rugby League teams to play for premierships



WOOLGOOLGA Seahorses have kept their premiership defence alive after a 44-12 win in their preliminary final against the Sawtell Panthers at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Defending reserve grade premiers Coffs Harbour Comets also earnt a chance to win back-to-back titles after they accounted for the Sawtell Panthers 20-12 at the Panthers home ground.

Woolgoolga Seahorses Women’s Tackle team earnt a grand final berth with an 8-4 win against the Macksville Sea Eagles in their Preliminary Final.

While Nambucca Roosters Under 18s booked their spot in the grand final with a 24-10 win against the South Grafton Rebels.

Premierships will be decided this Sunday during a big day of grand finals at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

This season’s minor premiers, the Nambucca Roosters, will take on the defending premiers Woolgoolga Seahorses in the first grade grand final.

Macksville Sea Eagles reserve grade side will look to cap off an undefeated season with a premiership win, when they take on defending premiers Coffs Harbour Comets.

Sawtell Panthers Women’s Tackle team will be looking to cap off their undefeated season with a premiership win, when they take on the Woolgoolga Seahorses for the inaugural Women’s Tackle premiership.

Macksville Sea Eagles and the Nambucca Roosters face-off for the Under 18s premiership.

By Aiden BURGESS